Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi: Revisiting soon-to-be-married couple’s love story, ahead of wedding in November

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples on the internet today. The soon-to-be-wed couple quite often take to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into their personal lives, be it during date nights, or workouts together at the gym. With their wedding date fast approaching, Pinkvilla revisits their journey together over the years.

Meeting on the sets of Mister

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi initially met while working together on the 2017 film Mister. The romantic action film was helmed by Srinu Vaitla, and featured an ensemble cast including Nassar, Murali Sharma, Prince Cecil, Ajaz Khan, and many more.

It was during the making of this film that Varun and Lavanya met, and got close to each other. They quickly became good friends, which soon blossomed into love over the next few months. It is reported that the duo had started dating prior to their 2018 science fiction adventure film Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi engagement

The two are said to have been dating for clost to five years, when Varun popped the question. It is said that he proposed to Lavanya Tripathi in December 2022, around the time of her birthday. Soon, the couple told their parents, and got their permission as well. They had kept things as secretive as possible from the general public, until their engagement which took place on June 9th. The couple had a very simple engagement, attended by their friends and family.

The wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot in November. It is understood that the guest list for the wedding will not have more than fifty names, as Varun Tej is a very private person, and prefers to spend the special day with just his close friends and family. It is also reported that there would be a reception in Hyderabad after the wedding, where politicians, friends from the industry, and other prominent people from Hyderabad.

Recently, Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun had hosted pre-wedding parties for the betrothed couple, which were attended by close friends and family. The wedding, taking place next week in Tuscany, Italy, will be attended by Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Chiranjeevi, Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej, and the entire Allu-Komnidela family.

