Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi share unseen Chiranjeevi hosted pre-wedding party photos; say ‘thank you...'

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the lovebirds in town. The betrothed couple quite often turn to social media to give a little sneak peek into their relationship, be it during date nights, coffee dates, or as work-out partners. The couple have undoubtedly set new and higher standards for couple goals.

Chiranjeevi hosts a pre-wedding event for Varun and Lavanya

With their wedding date soon approaching, the festive spirit is quite high at the Konidela household. In fact, Megastar Chiranjeevi had hosted a pre-wedding party for his nephew Varun Tej, and fiancee Lavanya Tripathi.

The ecstatic couple took to social media to thank their family and friends for the wonderful night. They even shared unseen pictures with the caption:

“La familia!!! (The Family) Thanks for the wonderful night!”

Check out the post below:

Varun and Lavanya’s wedding

The couple got engaged on 9th June, in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Although a lot of details about their wedding has been kept a secret, it is understood that theirs would be a destination wedding, which is set to take place in November. It is also learned that the guest list will not have more than fifty people, as Varun Tej is a private person, and wants to spend the special day in a simple and elegant manner. Additionally, it is also said that the couple will have a grand reception for friends from the industry, politicians, and other well-known people from Hyderabad.

On the work front

Varun Tej will next be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, titled Operation Valentine, helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh. The film also features Manushi Chhillar opposite the Gandhivadhari Arjuna actor. As in the case of Lavanya Tripathi, she was last seen in the web series Puli Meka. She is set to appear in the Tamil film Thanal, helmed by Ravindra Madhava.

