Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi share unseen pics with baby boy Vaayuv as they celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary: ‘I’m so lucky’

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got married on November 1, 2023. Now, as the celebrity couple celebrates their second wedding anniversary, both have penned heartwarming posts and shared adorable pictures with their baby boy, Vaayuv Tej Konidela.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi celebrate their 2nd anniversary

As the celebrity couple marked their wedding anniversary, Varun Tej expressed, “Happy anniversary love! You make everything better. Every moment, every day. I’m so lucky to have found you! Love you!!”

Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi shared that Varun had beautifully played every role in her life, from friend to boyfriend, fiancé, husband, and now father. She said they felt truly blessed to have him in their lives and added that a heart like his deserved to be cherished forever, wishing him a happy anniversary.

As the couple shared their precious memories on social media, they also posted heartwarming pictures with their baby boy.

See the posts here:

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot two years ago in a grand wedding celebration, surrounded by family and close friends as they began a new chapter in their lives.

Recently, the couple welcomed their first child on September 10, 2025. The news of their baby's arrival was officially confirmed by the couple through a social media post.

The black-and-white picture featured the pair beaming with joy as they shared the happy news with the world. Following the announcement, several celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Naga Chaitanya, Kajal Aggarwal, and many others, extended their congratulations to the new parents.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s work front

Varun Tej Konidela is next set to appear in an Indo-Korean horror comedy, tentatively titled VT15. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the upcoming film reportedly stars Mirai fame Ritika Nayak as the female lead, with Thaman S composing the soundtrack and background score.

Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi was last seen in a lead role opposite Atharvaa Murali in the action drama Thanal. The Tamil-language film was released in theaters on September 12, 2025, and later began streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

