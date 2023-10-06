Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, soon-to-be-married couple spotted at Mumbai airport; VIDEO

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the lovebirds in town. The engaged couple often turn to social media to give a sneak peek into their relationship, be it during date nights, coffee dates, or the time they spend at the gym. There is no debate that they have set new standards for couple goals.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi flaunt a casual look at the airport

The soon-to-be-married couple were recently seen at the Mumbai airport. The Ghani actor was seen donning a black polo t-shirt, paired with black denims. He was also seen sporting a pair of shades, and a gray backpack as well. On the other hand, the Arjun Suravaram actress was seen in a comfortable, yet elegant white dress, carrying a checkered purse with her. The actress also donned a pair of sunglasses.

Check out the video below:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

The couple got engaged on June 9th in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Although a lot of details about their wedding have been kept a secret, it is understood that the wedding will take place in November, in a grand destination wedding. It is also learned that the guest list will not have more than fifty people, as Varun Tej is a private person, and prefers to spend this special day in a simple and elegant manner. Additionally, it is also said that the couple will also have a grand reception for industry friends, politicians, and other well known people from Hyderabad.

On the professional front

Varun Tej was last seen in the film Gandeevadhari Arjuna, which was helmed by Praveen Sattaru. The actor will next be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Operation Valentine, which is said to feature Manushi Chhillar, and is helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh. As for Lavanya Tripathi, she was last seen in the webseries Puli Meka. The actress will next be seen in the Tamil film Thanal, helmed by Ravindra Madhava.

