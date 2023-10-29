Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to host wedding reception for industry friends on November 5; Details Inside

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will be hosting a grand reception in Hyderabad on November 5, after their destination wedding in Italy. The invitation card for the reception looks absolutely classic and elegant with gold embossing. The couple seems to be all set to have a royal celebration with their loved ones and industry friends soon after their destination wedding.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will be hosting their wedding reception at the N Convention in Hyderabad, which is known to accommodate more than 3,000 guests. Apparently, Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the co-founders of this venue. The couple has invited their industry friends to the event, which is sure to be a grand affair.

In June 2023, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in Hyderabad. It was a low-key affair attended by family members including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. The couple first met while filming their first Telugu movie together, Mister, in 2017.

Despite their best efforts to keep their relationship private, reports had then gone viral that Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were together and in love. Their rumored relationship grabbed the spotlight during the filming of Sankalp Reddy’s Antariksham 9000 kmph. Prior to this, they left no stone unturned to keep their relationship under wraps for a long time.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to tie the knot on November 1

Varun Tej and Lavanya will tie the knot on November 1 in Italy. The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart tomorrow, October 30 with a Cocktail party followed by Haldi, a pool party, and a Mehendi ceremony on October 31.

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and other family members of the Konidela-Allu family will be seen under one roof after a very long time.

