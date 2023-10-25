Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi visit Manish Malhotra's studio for final fittings ahead of their Tuscany wedding; VIDEO

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the lovebirds in town. The soon-to-be-married couple are often spotted together on date nights or coffee dates. At times, the couple themselves turn to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into their personal lives.

It was recently revealed that the betrothed couple are set to get married in Tuscany, Italy, in the presence of close friends and family. In the latest update, the couple has been spotted at the Manish Malhotra studio in Hyderabad, for the final fittings of their wedding outfits, prior to heading out for the much-awaited day.

The Gandheevadhari Arjuna actor was seen donning a white t-shirt, which he paired with a pair of beige pants. He also sported a pair of shades as well. While Lavanya Tripathi was seen wearing a black sleeveless top, along with a pair of brown pants. The actress also sported a pair of high heels and was seen carrying a brown checked purse.

Check out the video below:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi journey together so far

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi met on the sets of the 2017 film, Mister, helmed by Srinu Vaitla. The two met, became friends, and quickly got close to each other. Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and it is reported that the duo started dating prior to the filming of their 2018 film Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

The two were dating for close to five years, and it is reported that Varun Tej popped the question in December 2022, around the time of Lavanya’s birthday. Soon, the couple told their parents, received their permission and blessings, and formally got engaged on June 9th, of this year. It was a simple, and elegant function, held in Hyderabad.

The wedding in Tuscany

The lovebirds are all set to tie the knot in November, this year. It is understood that their wedding will not have more than fifty names on the guest list, as the Fidaa actor is a very private person, and wants to spend the special day with his close friends and family. It is also reported that there would be a reception held in Hyderabad after the wedding, which would be attended by friends from the industry, politicians, and other well-known names from Hyderabad.

Recently, Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun hosted pre-wedding parties for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, which were attended by the close family. The wedding is all set to take place in Tuscany, Italy, and will be attended by Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Chiranjeevi, and the entire Allu-Konidela family.

