Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Groom arrives in vintage convertible car for baraat; VIDEO

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot on November 1st. The wedding is taking place in Tuscany, Italy, and the wedding festivities kicked off on October 30th with a cocktail party.

In the latest update, the groom, Varun Tej, was seen arriving at the wedding destination in a white vintage convertible car. The Gandheevadhari Arjuna actor was seen sporting an glamorous cream-gold Manish Malhotra sherwani. Friends, and families could be seen traveling along with him to the destination as well.

Varun Tej and Lavanya tripathi’s wedding festivities

The festive spirit is over the roof in the Allu-Konidela household with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi set to exchange nuptials. The wedding has been attended by the near and dear, including prominent names like Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Nithiin and Shalini, and many more.

Although the wedding itself is taking place on November 1st, the celebrations kick started on October 30th with a cocktail party. The party acted as a breather for the guests, and gave them the time to unwind before the other ceremonies.

Both the haldi and the mehendi celebrations took place on October 31st. In the haldi ceremony, Varun Tej was seen wearing a Manish Malhotra yellow Patiala kurta, while Lavanya had customized her mother’s saree into a beautiful cape which she paired with a lehenga. As for the mehendi ceremony, the Mister actress flaunted a multi-colored lehenga with a pink dupatta, while the Om actor donned a pink sherwani.

It is also learned that for the wedding, Lavanya will also be sporting a Manish Malhotra outfit, just like Varun Tej. It is understood that she will be flaunting a ruby-red Kanchipuram saree with a long customized veil, which will have ‘Varunlav’ embroidered on it. It is also understood that both of them will be styled by Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan.

Additionally, a reception has also been planned on November 5th, where Varun Tej will be seen in a Swaraovski-embellished tuxedo, also made by Manish Malhotra, while Lavanya Tripathi will be seen in a electric blue crystalized gown with a dramatic cape.

