Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's chemistry shines in Diwali photoshoot; PICS

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot on November 1, in an intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy. The newlyweds recently celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple and even had a photoshoot to commemorate the occasion.

Now, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have taken to social media to share pictures from their photoshoot, which have made fans lose their frenzy over the chemistry between the two. The couple look head over heels in love with each other in the pictures as well. Varun Tej looked majestic in a black sherwani, which he paired with a pair of white pyjamas and black shoes. As for Lavanya Tripathi, she exuded elegance and grace in a ruby-red lehenga choli set. She also wore statement earrings, which complemented her entire outfit.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi look like a match made in heaven in Diwali photos

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Diwali celebrations with family

The newlyweds also shared images with their family, celebrating the festival of lights, and wearing ethnic clothes. Varun Tej had shared images with his father, Nagendra Babu, his mother, and his sister too.

Check out the photos below:

More about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged nuptial vows earlier this month. Their wedding was an intimate affair and was attended only by the closest friends and family members including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Upasana, Sneha Reddy, Chiranjeevi, and many more.

After the wedding, a reception was also organized in Hyderabad, where friends from the industry, politicians, and other friends from the industry were invited.

Varun Tej’s work front

Varun Tej was last seen in the action thriller film Gandheevadhari Arjuna, helmed by Praveen Sattaru. The film also featured Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Narain, Manish Chaudhari, and more in prominent roles. The film received majorly positive reviews from critics.

He was also seen at the Hyderabad airport recently, flying off for the filming of his next project. The actor will next be seen in Operation Valentine, an upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, which also marks his Hindi debut. The film helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh, also features Manushi Chhillar and is set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 8.

ALSO READ: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrate first Diwali as husband and wife; see PICS