Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding: Leaked wedding card is classically elegant, embossed in gold

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot on November 1. Mere days before the two actors are set to get married, their wedding invitation has leaked on social media. For those unaware, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will kick off their pre-wedding celebrations on October 30. The two actors plan to wed in a destination ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding invitation leaked on social media

Needless to say, as soon as Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding invitation leaked online, netizens started widely sharing it. The invite reads, ‘With the blessings of Smt. Anjana Devi & Late Sri Konidela Venkat Rao, Late Smt. Satyavathi and Sri M Suryanarayana’. The invite also adds, ‘Best Compliments from Smt. & Sri Konidela Chiranjeevi, Smt. & Sri Konidela Pawan Kalyan, Smt. & Sri Konidela Ram Charan’

The actual invitation thusly reads, ‘Smt. Padmaja & Sri Konidela Nagababu request the pleasure of your gracious presence on the occasion of the wedding reception of their beloved Son Varun Tej with Lavanya Tripathi (Daughter of Smt. Kiran & Sri Deoraj Tripathi’. The VL emblem is certainly the highlight of the invitation card.

Also to note, the said invitation card is for the reception. The card also mentions the place and date of the reception of the beloved Tollywood couple as it reads, ‘Reception – Sunday 05 November 2023’ The venue is mentioned as N-Convention in Madhapur, Hyderabad. It goes without saying that the wedding, as well as the reception, will be filled with notable personalities from across the Indian film industry.

A cocktail party will be hosted on October 30 in Tuscany, Italy. Meanwhile, the Mehendi and Haldi celebrations will be held on the following day, October 31, to be exact. The much-awaited wedding will take place on November 1 in the presence of some of the biggest names in Telugu cinema.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will get married on November 1

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged earlier this year. As expected, the engagement ceremony was a grand celebration, with the who’s who of the Telugu film industry in attendance to celebrate the talented couple on their big day. Fans are extremely excited for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding day.

