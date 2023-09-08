Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela share a very close bond and their latest photo from Kenya trip is proof

Actress-producer Niharika Konidela and her superstar brother Varun Tej Konidela’s Kenyan expedition along with family is sure to be an unforgettable experience. Every photo of them speaks volumes about it. Niharika recently shared a photo of the two of them posing with the beautiful Kenyan horizon in the background on her Instagram account with the caption, "Our much awaited Kenyan expedition."

It's a family thing

They were accompanied by their parents actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela and Padmaja. The brother-sister duo beamed with happiness and contentment in the photo, clearly enjoying each other's company. Earlier the Happy Wedding actress shared a goofy dance video where she was seen dragging each one of her family members and adorably shaking a leg with them. Niharika and Varun are known to be close siblings and often go on vacations together. This time they were exploring the African Country of Kenya.

Niharika has starred in Telugu films such as Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding. Varun is a popular actor in Telugu cinema and has starred in movies such as Fidaa and Tholi Prema.

The D-day approaching for Varun

The Ghani actor will soon tie the knot with his long-time beau and Mister co-star Lavanya Tripathi. The couple got engaged on June 9 and is looking forward to their D-day which would be a destination wedding in Italy. The couple's relationship has been the subject of much speculation ever since they shared their engagement photos on their social media.

What the Konidela siblings have in store for us

On the professional front, Niharika Konidela was recently seen in the Disney Hotstar web series, Dead Pixels alongside Akshay Lagusani which was directed by Aditya Mandala.

On the other hand, the Fidaa actor has two back-to-back movies, Karuna Kumar’s Matka and Shakti Pratap Singh Hada’s Operation Valentine lined up for release this December. The audience will also see him in a historical action drama, Mitra scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

