Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela's family dance video from their Kenya trip is unmissable

When it comes to embracing the beauty of life’s occasions, few things compare to the joy of it is a family getaway. Niharika Konidela, along with her brother, renowned actor Varun Tej Konidela, and their parents recently embarked on a vacation to Kenya, East Africa to spend quality time with family.

In the world of glitz and glamour, it's not often that we get a glimpse into the personal lives of our favorite celebrities. However, Niharika Konidela recently treated her fans to this heartwarming Instagram post that showcased a beautiful family moment from their trip to Kenya. The post in mention shows Niharika grooving to Vishal Dadlani's Paint It Red track with her brother Varun Tej Konidela, and parents, actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela and Padmaja. The impromptu video of the Konidela family is indeed a delightful reminder of the importance of family bonds.

Wedding bells ringing for Varun Lavanya

While actor Varun Tej Konidela is poised to embark on a new chapter with his ladylove Lavanya Tripathy, Niharika Konidela's recent announcement of her divorce from husband Chaitanya JV reflects the ever-changing facets of life.

After the duo’s intimate engagement party in Hyderabad which took place on June 9, they are all set to take their five-year-old relationship to the next level. Their destination wedding will take place in Italy. Reportedly, post-wedding the couple will host a grand reception party in Hyderabad, especially for their industry colleagues, politician friends, and others.

Upcoming projects of Varun Tej

The Fida Actor has an exciting lineup of projects ahead. He's set to captivate audiences with diverse roles in various genres. From action-packed ventures to thought-provoking dramas, Varun's versatility will be on full display in the upcoming days. In the closing month of this year, he has two back-to-back movies, Karuna Kumar’s Matka and Shakti Pratap Singh Hada’s Operation Valentine lined up for release. He would also be seen in a historical action drama, Mitra scheduled to hit the theatres next year.

