Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi pre-wedding celebrations photos: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and others attend; Allu Arjun gives it a miss

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations last night with a vibrant atmosphere filled with positivity. The wonderful occasion was announced on Instagram by none other than the cherished megastar Chiranjeevi. Chiranjeevi expressed his excitement in his post and blessed the couple with his blessings, hinting that the festivities had begun. He captioned the post, "About Last evening.. Pre Wedding Celebrations of @varunkonidela7 & @itsmelavanya #MomentsToCherish"

As the festivities unfold, fans, friends, and well-wishers eagerly anticipate more updates and glimpses from the grand ceremony. The countdown to witness Konidela's wedding has begun.