Varun Tej and Venkatesh Daggubati’s F3: Makers release new poster as a Sankranti special; Take a look

Following Anil Ravipudi’s previous hit film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actors, the filmmaker is currently busy with his next film. Titled F3, the film has Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead roles. Now, the makers have released a special poster of the film featuring the lead actors as a Sankranti special. The poster shows the lead actors holding an umbrella upside down. Fans took to the comments section and lauded the poster while expressing their excitement to watch the film.

Sharing it, Varun Tej Konidela wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy Pongal from team F3! #F3Movie”. F3 is the sequel to the 2019 Telugu comedy F2: Fun and Frustration. The film marks the reunion of the lead actors from the first part. The launch ceremony, which happened in December last year, was attended by Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, producer Dil Raju and director Anil Ravipudi. The film’s shooting started on December 23 and it will hit the big screens in the second quarter of this year.

Wishing you all a very happy Pongal from team F3!#F3Movie pic.twitter.com/zBFDTtmnby — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) January 13, 2021

F2’s story revolved around its two male protagonists played by Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej, and their adventures after getting married. Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada will be seen as the leading ladies. While Tamannaah will be seen as Venkatesh’s wife, Mehreen will be seen as Varun’s wife. Apparently, the second part will revolve around problems that arise due to the desire of the main characters to earn more money.

