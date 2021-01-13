  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Varun Tej and Venkatesh Daggubati’s F3: Makers release new poster as a Sankranti special; Take a look

F3 is the sequel to the 2019 Telugu comedy F2: Fun and Frustration. The film marks the reunion of the lead actors from the first part.
15757 reads Mumbai
Varun Tej and Venkatesh Daggubati’s F3: Makers release new poster as a Sankranti special; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Following Anil Ravipudi’s previous hit film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actors, the filmmaker is currently busy with his next film. Titled F3, the film has Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead roles. Now, the makers have released a special poster of the film featuring the lead actors as a Sankranti special. The poster shows the lead actors holding an umbrella upside down. Fans took to the comments section and lauded the poster while expressing their excitement to watch the film.

Sharing it, Varun Tej Konidela wrote, “Wishing you all a very happy Pongal from team F3! #F3Movie”. F3 is the sequel to the 2019 Telugu comedy F2: Fun and Frustration. The film marks the reunion of the lead actors from the first part. The launch ceremony, which happened in December last year, was attended by Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, producer Dil Raju and director Anil Ravipudi. The film’s shooting started on December 23 and it will hit the big screens in the second quarter of this year.

See the post here:

Also Read: Krack Box Office Collection Day 3: Ravi Teja film collects Rs 23 crore in opening weekend

F2’s story revolved around its two male protagonists played by Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej, and their adventures after getting married. Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada will be seen as the leading ladies. While Tamannaah will be seen as Venkatesh’s wife, Mehreen will be seen as Varun’s wife. Apparently, the second part will revolve around problems that arise due to the desire of the main characters to earn more money.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
F3 Movie: Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej are back with F2 sequel; Promise triple the fun this time
WATCH: After Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati completes #BetheREALMAN challenge; Nominates Mahesh Babu
South Newsmakers: KGF 2 teaser, Master gets 100% occupancy in theatres and Varun Tej recovers from COVID 19
Varun Tej recovers and tests negative for COVID 19; Thanks everyone for love and prayers
South Newsmakers Of Week: Rajinikanth cancels political plans, Ram Charan & Varun Tej test COVID 19 positive
After Ram Charan, Varun Tej who attended Christmas party tests positive for COVID 19