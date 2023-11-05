Varun Tej and wife Lavanya Tripathi walk hand-in-hand as they arrive at their wedding reception; VIDEO

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding has been all that Telugu film lovers can talk about in the past few days. Such has been the hype surrounding the wedding festivities that no one has been immune from the buzz. Now that the wedding has been over, all the buzz is on the reception bash that the newlyweds have thrown at the N Convention Center in Hyderabad.

It goes without saying that the biggest names in the film industry will be in attendance at the function, and that has proven to be the case as well. One by one, many famous personalities have been walking into the grand wedding bash of Varun Tej and Lavanya. The couple even posed for the media present at the event with a big smile. Both of them chose to go for traditional attire for their reception. The couple had also chosen to don traditional outfits throughout their wedding festivities, looking spirited and radiant.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are at their traditional best at their wedding reception

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi meet Naga Chaitanya at their wedding reception

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi touch Chiranjeevi's feet

Chiranjeevi arrived at the reception and wished Varun and Lavanya as they touched his feet. Not just the Megastar, but many other notable faces also attended the function. Sai Dharam Tej also joined the newlyweds and Chiranjeevi as they posed together for the cameras at the reception.

Varun Tej’s sister, Niharika Konidela, was radiating happiness in her white lehenga as she was spotted at the reception. She happily posed for the cameras as she entered the venue.

The Mega family did not disappoint their fans, who were craving Konidela family content. For the uninitiated, Varun and Lavanya tied the knot on November 1 in a destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Days before the wedding, the pre-wedding festivities started with a cocktail party, followed by Haldi and Mehendi celebrations.

Varun and Lavanya Tripathi donned custom-made Manish Malhotra outfits for their wedding ceremony, which had Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Nithiin, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, Upasana, and Sneha Reddy, among others, in attendance.

