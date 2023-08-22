Varun Tej answers a trick question about fiancé Lavanya Tripathi and sister Niharika Konidela

Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film, Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film will release this month—on August 25, to be exact. The Varun Tej and Sakshi Vaidhya starrer film’s trailer was recently released by Ram Charan. The makers also conducted a prerelease event for Gandeevadhari Arjuna, in which the anchor posed a tricky question to Varun. But to Varun’s credit, he managed to answer the question and also give a valid answer to justify what he said.

Will Varun Tej call back fiancé Lavanya Tripathi first or sister Niharika Konidela?

During the prerelease event of Gandeevadhari Arjuna, anchor Suma Kanakala posed a tricky question to Varun Tej. The actor was asked whom he would call back first if both Lavanya Tripathi and Niharika Konidela messaged him to urgently call them at the exact same time. Given that the actor had a difficult choice to pick one between his sister and fiancé, Varun Tej looked visibly hesitant to answer initially.

But the actor then proceeded to answer that he would call Niharika first as she is the younger one. Niharika is three years younger than Varun, and the actor with that answer managed to get away from the tricky question posed by the interviewer.

About Gandeevadhari Arjuna

From the trailer, Gandeevadhari Arjuna comes across as a complete action entertainer. Varun Tej has time and again proven his versatility by exploring films belonging to different genres. This time around, the actor has ventured into the mainstream action space with Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film has been directed by Praveen Sattaru.

Varun Tej’s cousin, Ram Charan, was the one who unveiled the trailer. He also tweeted that the trailer looks promising. Ram Charan’s tweet read, "This looks like a promising initiative to tell an important message!! Wishing @IAmVarunTej & the whole team of #GandeevadhariArjuna the very best for August 25th!!"

The Varun Tej starrer has been produced by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu. Meanwhile, Gandeevadhari Arjuna’s music is being composed by Mickey J Meyer. In an interview with Abhinav Gomatam, Varun Tej shared about his forthcoming film and said, "I was very positive when he called me for narration. Action stories are on the move and have a sense of urgency, but I wanted the conflict to be relevant. It tackles a contemporary problem and made me say yes to it."

