Varun Tej Birthday Special: Ram Charan wishes him and unveils the motion potion poster of Ghani; Take a look

Directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, Varun Tej's first look was revealed in the motion poster of Gani, which shows the actor in an intense avatar as a boxer.

On Monday, the team of Varun Tej’s next Ghani announced that the first look of the actor and title of his upcoming film will be revealed today as his birthday special. While fans were waiting too the actor’s look, Tollywood megastar and Varun Tej’s mega cousin Ram Charan revealed the first motion poster of the film, which is titled as Ghani. Revealing the poster, Ram Charan also wished the entire team good luck. Sharing the link of the motion poster, Ram Charan wrote, “Very nice and packs a punch !! Happy Birthday @IamVarunTej !! All the best team” (sic).

Directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, the first look motion poster shows Varun Tej in an intense avatar as a boxer in the ring who is getting ready to deliver his punches. With intense background music and a rugged look, the actor posing next to a punching bag was revealed at the end of the poster along with the film’s title. Ever since the makers announced that the film’s title will be revealed today, #VT10 has been trending on the micro blogging website. The filmmakers also wished Varun Tej a very happy birthday in the motion poster itself.

Touted to be a sports drama based on boxing, the makers also revealed that they are eyeing to release the film in July 2021. While the music is composed by sensational music director Thaman, Gani is bankrolled by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby. Bollywood actress Saiee Manjrekar will be seen playing the leading role.

