Varun Tej drops riveting glimpses from sets of period drama Matka as he commences second shoot schedule: WATCH

Varun Tej is one of the most promising actors currently present in the industry. The actor has always been known for choosing breakthrough roles to challenge his audacity as an actor which is quite remarkable for him and his die-hard supporters.

The actor was in the headlines for many days due to his upcoming project Matka which will show him a never-before-seen avatar. Now, in a recent update, Varun has officially shared the update from his thriller flick and raised the excitement level of his beloved fans.

Varun Tej's Matka shoot is in progress

On June 26, the actor took to his social media platform Instagram and shared a video of his upcoming project. He wrote, “Relieving the retro magic with #Matka shoot in progress! @matkathefilm.”

In the video, Varun can be seen in his dashing avatar as he donned a black tuxedo suit while the camera pans towards him. Later, the shot opens on the crew members who can be seen building the stage for the upcoming film.

After a while, the shot shows production designers and the Art department working on the world-building of Matka. Before the end, Varun can be seen arriving on the set of the film in a retro avatar while Meenakshi Chaudhary can be seen walking with the spot boy on the set. The video ends with a text, “Shoot in Progress” and later ends with a title card.

Soon after Varun’s post surfaced online, fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement about the project.

A user wrote, “This movie should hit like a fire.” Another one wrote, “Can't wait for Matka’s ravaging mayhem Annaya.”

