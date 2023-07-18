Varun Tej enjoys a romantic coffee date with fiance Lavanya Tripathi; shares PICS

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged last month and have been inseparable ever since. The two always seem to have a good time when seen together. The much-loved couple shares their special moments through their respective social media platforms, and fans love them for doing so.

Both Varun and Lavanya shared photos from their coffee date through their Instagram stories. The pictures showed them having hot coffee. Pictures shared by the couple instantly went viral across social media platforms as fans could not stop gushing about them.

The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony that took place in Hyderabad on June 9. Many famous celebrities attended the ceremony, including almost everyone from the Mega family. Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Allu Aravind, and Sai Dharam Tej were among the celebrities that attended the engagement ceremony.

Varun and Lavanya have previously acted together in films such as Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister. Both films did not manage to create much of an impact in terms of box office pull or critical appreciation.

Varun Tej will be joining hands with director Praveen Sattaru next, for Gandheevadhari Arjuna. The film is expected to be an action thriller. This film is the biggest in Varun’s career in terms of budget. The action sequences of the film are touted as its main highlight.

Varun last appeared in F3: Fun and Frustration, a standalone sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration. Other than Varun, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada also feature in the film. Till now, the Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor has been continuously experimenting with film genres and characters throughout his career. He has acted in comedy, drama, action, and romantic genres in his relatively short career.

Meanwhile, Lavanya last appeared in a web series called Puli Meka. It was a crime thriller series that had the actress as the main protagonist, a police officer. The actress got praise for her performance in the investigative series, which had her in a never-before-seen role.

