Varun Tej finds gym partner in fiancee Lavanya Tripathi, sets couple goals with mirror selfie

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, the newly engaged couple, have become quite open about their relationship. The couple have often share sneak peek into their relationship, date nights, coffee dates and etc. Now, they have become gym partners as well. Yes, Varun and Lavanya have set major goals as they have done perfect justice to 'couples who workout together stay together'.

Varun Tej took to his Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie with his fiancee Lavanya Tripathi at the gym. The photo shows the newly engaged couple posing together at the gym post their intense workout. While Varun wore an all-black gym outfit, Lavanya opted for olive green leggings and a white tee. They set major workout and fashion goals. Workout and slay together suits best for the duo.

Sharing the photo, Varun called Lavanya Tripathi her 'gym buddy'. Recently, a week ago, Varun and Lavanya enjoyed a coffee date on Friday morning. They shared a photo on social media and looked smitten with each other. The Ghani actor was asked whom he would call back first between fiance Lavanya Tripathi and sister Niharika Konidela. He chose his sister as she is the younger one.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony that took place in Hyderabad on June 9. Although the couple is yet to announce wedding details officially, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, the couple is planning a grand destination wedding in Italy. After the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception for industry friends, politicians, and well-known people from Hyderabad.

Recently, in an interview with DC, Varun spoke about his fiancé Lavanya and showered all the love in this world. The actor was quoted saying, "I am thrilled to have met the right person (Lavanya) at the right time. Lavanya is more like a friend. I believe your companion should be your best friend, and I am glad that she has been there for me at all times, trying to understand me."

