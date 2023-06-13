Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi adorably hold hands in first photo after engagement; Fans shower love

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi shared the first picture after their engagement. The cutest couple got engaged on June 9, Friday. After keeping their romance private for many years, Varun and Lavanya made it official with a sweet-formal engagement ceremony. A while ago, Varun Konidela took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of himself with his fiance Lavanya.

Varun Tej Konidela shares picture with Lavanya

The newly-engaged couple is all smiling in the first photo right after their engagement. In the picture, Varun Konidela opted for a white tee featuring a V-neck and paired it with black pants and black sneakers. On the other hand, Lavanya looks chic as she wore a two-piece set featuring a black-and-white striped skirt and a black cropped top with halter details. Her hair was untied and she chose to wear black heels. The couple looked madly in love as the bride-to-be wrapped her right arm over Varun’s left hand.

On Instagram, Varun Tej shared the photo with Lavanya and wrote, “Thanks to each and everyone for the warm wishes!” He added a hashtag and wrote ‘blessed.’ Reacting to the post, Shriya Saran commented, “Congratulations guys. so happy.”

Fans react to Varun Tej’s post

As soon as Varun shared the photo of their vacation on Instagram, fans started commenting beautiful words and showered love on the couple. A fan wrote, “Be happy forever.’ While the other said, “Lovely couple.” One fan called them “Most cutest couple of tollywood.” Many fans wished them for their engagement while dropping red heart emoji.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s love story

For the uninitiated, the love story between Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi started when they were filming for Master and Antariksham. According to reports, Varun finally decided to propose her love at her birthday bash in Bangalore.

Right after their engagement, Varun posted a photo and captioned it, “Found my Lav! @itsmelavanya,” while Lavanya wrote, “2016…Found my forever!” adding heart and an infinite emoji. For the engagement, Lavanaya wore a pastel green embellished Banarasi saree, designed by Anita Dongre. She accessorized with statement jewelry while keeping her hair into a messy bun adorned with Jasmin ghajra. On the other hand, Varun looked handsome in an off-white embroidered kurta with matching pants.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi engagement: Samantha, sister Niharika shower love, fans send wishes