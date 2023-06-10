Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi engagement: Samantha, sister Niharika shower love, fans send wishes
Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in a private ceremony, on Friday. Samantha, Varun's sister Niharika, and many other celebs showered the couple with love.
Varun Tej Konidela, the popular Telugu star got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, actress Lavanya Tripathi on June 9, Friday. The couple put years-long rumors about their alleged romance to rest by making it official with a formal engagement ceremony. Immediately after the ceremony, both Varun Tej and Lavanya took to their official Instagram handles and shared a couple of lovely stills from the ceremony. "Found my Lav! @itsmelavanya," wrote the actor in his post. "2016 (heart and infinite emoji) Found my forever! @varunkonidela7," Lavanya captioned her post.
Samantha, sister Niharika, and others shower the couple with love
The newly-engaged couple is now receiving immense love from both their film industry friends and fans after they made their engagement Insta-official. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who shares a warm friendship with both Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi, took to the bride-to-be's Instagram post, and commented: "Congratulations (heart emojis)" Varun's younger sister and actress Niharika Konidela, commented a bunch of hearts and Nazar amulets, on both her brother and Lavanya's post.
"Many congratulations u guys (red heart emojis)," commented actress Pragya Jaiswal on the actress's post. "Congrats you two (heart emojis) Here’s wishing you a lifetime of happiness," wrote Lakshmi Manchu. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, blessed the couple with heart emojis. The newly-engaged couple is also receiving immense love from their fans, who have been showering praises on them for keeping the relationship under wraps until it is official. "Keeping it private, until it's permanent," commented quite a few fans, along with heart emojis.
Check out Lavanya Tripathi's post, below:
