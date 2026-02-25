Varun Tej Konidela and wife Lavanya Tripathi make rare appearance with son Vaayuv at wedding in Dehradun; WATCH

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have been busy with their parental duties, caring for their newborn son, Vaayuv Tej Konidela. The trio was recently spotted together at a wedding event in Dehradun, making a rare public appearance.

In a video shared by Kamlesh Nand, Varun Tej Konidela and his wife Lavanya Tripathi were seen with their son, Vaayuv Tej Konidela. The family made a rare appearance together at a wedding in Dehradun.

Varun was seen holding his son while donning a cream-colored sherwani, sporting a thick beard and dark sunglasses. Lavanya, who joined him, wore a yellow saree adorned with a rose in her hair.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in 2024 in a grand wedding ceremony, surrounded by family and close friends, as they began a new chapter in their lives.

The couple welcomed their first child on September 10, 2025. The news of their baby’s arrival was officially confirmed by them through a social media post.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s work front

Varun Tej Konidela previously starred in the lead role in the film Matka. Directed by Karuna Kumar, the period action drama is set between 1934 and 1988 in Visakhapatnam and is based on real-life incidents.

The movie follows the life of Vasu, a young man who is lured into the matka gambling business and becomes entangled in a complex world of crime, deceit, and betrayal. Vasu eventually rises to become a gangster but is betrayed by his close aides. How he regains his lost position and takes down his enemies forms the crux of the story.

Apart from Varun, the film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra, Saloni Aswani, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. The film was panned by critics and failed at the box office.

Looking ahead, Varun will next appear in the lead role in Korean Kanakaraju. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the cross-cultural Indo-Korean horror comedy is slated for a summer release this year. In addition to Varun, the film stars Ritika Nayak and Satya in prominent roles.

On the other hand, Lavanya Tripathi will next appear in the lead role in Sathi Leelavathi, a romantic comedy that also stars Dev Mohan as the co-lead.

