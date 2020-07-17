  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Varun Tej Konidela awaits for the 'world to come back to normalcy'

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela says he is waiting for the world to bounce back to normalcy in a new post on social media.
1303 reads Mumbai
Varun Tej Konidela awaits for the 'world to come back to normalcy'Varun Tej Konidela awaits for the 'world to come back to normalcy'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Varun took to his verified Instagram account, where he shared a picture of himself relaxing on his sofa.

In the image, he is seen wearing a maroon shirt paired with black pants. He completed his look with a pair of brown shoes.

"Just waiting for the world to come back to normalcy!" he captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just waiting for the world to come back to normalcy!

A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7) on

Varun recently shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram showing him at the gym, with a beam of light on his face.

"FOCUS," he captioned the image.

The Telugu star, who has worked in hits like "Tholiprema", "Fidaa" and "F2", will next be seen in playing a boxer in his upcoming film, tentatively called #VT10.

He will reportedly be seen playing a boxer in the film, a boxing drama helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement