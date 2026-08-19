Varun Tej Konidela calls his cousin Ram Charan a ‘father figure’ and opens up on comparisons within family

Varun Tej Konidela-starrer Korean Kanakaraju was released in theatres recently and received generally positive responses from viewers. Now, the actor has reacted to the success of his brother Ram Charan, describing him as a “father figure” in his life.

Varun Tej Konidela calls his Ram Charan as a ‘father figure’

Speaking with NDTV, Varun Tej Konidela said, “I mean I look at my brother, Charan; he's a pretty big actor; he's a very big star. But when I look at him, I see his effort and everything in a sense of where I want to get someday. I see it only in a positive way and not in a comparative state where it kills your joy."

The actor added, “I'd love to work with him. I really, really adore him. I mean, he's like a father figure to me, honestly.”

Varun also addressed comparisons between his work and that of other members of his family. The actor stated that comparisons are inevitable for every actor, but every performer ultimately has their own place in the film industry. He added that such comparisons should be taken positively and used as motivation to move forward rather than dwelling on them.

More about Korean Kanakaraju

Korean Kanakaraju follows Kanakaraju, a hot-headed young man from Penukonda in the Rayalaseema region, whose life changes after he becomes possessed by a spirit trapped inside a mysterious Korean dragon-shaped vase. Whenever someone says the word “Korea,” his powerful alter ego awakens, transforming him into a fluent Korean-speaking, katana-wielding warrior with extraordinary abilities.

Joined by his best friend Satya and a Korean translator, Kanakaraju embarks on a chaotic cross-cultural adventure spanning India and South Korea.

Alongside Varun Tej Konidela, the film features Ritika Nayak, Sathya, Sunil and others in key roles. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Korean Kanakaraju features music and a background score composed by Thaman S.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the sports action drama Peddi. Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu and Shiva Rajkumar, the film is available to stream on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to collaborate with director Sukumar on the tentatively titled RC17.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Srinivasa Mangapuram OTT Release: When and where to watch Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jai Krishna’s romantic action film