Varun Tej Konidela enjoys beautiful 'sundowner by the lake' as he makes most of his time with 'familia'; PICS

Varun Tej Konidela, the famous Telugu star is now going through an excellent phase in both his acting career and personal life. The Fidaa actor is totally busy in his work front with some promising projects in his kitty. When it comes to his personal front, Varun Tej got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi, recently. Ahead of his grand destination wedding, which is slated to be held by the end of this year, the actor is now holidaying with his family in Kenya.

Varun Tej Konidela enjoys beautiful 'sundowner by the lake' with sister Niharika and parents

Recently, Varun Tej Konidela took to his official social media handles and dropped some lovely pictures from his Kenya vacation. In the pictures, the Ghani actor is seen with his parents, actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela and Padmaja, and his younger sister, actress-producer Niharika Konidela. "Sundowner by the lake!" wrote Varun on his Instagram post, as he shared a picture with his family, which was clicked at the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya. In the picture, the family is seen enjoying their evening by the lakeside. "Into the wild!" wrote the actor, as he shared another picture of himself, on his official handle.

