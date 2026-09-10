Varun Tej Konidela reveals son Vaayu’s face for first time for his birthday: ‘I fell in love with you even before…’

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their son, Vaayu Tej Konidela, on September 10, 2025. Now, as the couple celebrates their son’s first birthday, they have unveiled the first pictures of his face online.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi reveal face of their son Vaayu for 1st time

Taking to social media, Varun Tej Konidela revealed his son Vaayu’s face for the first time. Sharing the pictures, the actor penned a heartfelt note, “My dear boy, you changed my world in the best way possible. I fell in love with you even before I laid my eyes on you for the first time. Being your father is the most beautiful part of my life. Happy 1st birthday, Vaayuv. I love you, always.”

Here’s the post:

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot in November 2023. Two years into their marriage, the couple took to social media to announce that they were expecting their first child.

Varun Tej Konidela’s work front

Varun Tej Konidela was recently seen in the lead role in the Indo-Korean horror comedy Korean Kanakaraju . Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film follows a carefree youth from Rayalaseema who leads a traditional dance troupe while struggling to protect his family from financial troubles caused by a local influential figure’s nephew.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally consumes the ashes of Cho Sang-woo, a feared man from South Korea. The spirit possesses Kanakaraju, giving him extraordinary fighting skills and the ability to speak fluent Korean, while his gentle personality clashes with the gangster’s aggressive nature.

As Kanakaraju learns more about the spirit and its unfinished mission, he is drawn into a bizarre adventure that takes him from his hometown to South Korea. Accompanied by his friend Kistappa and Chaitra, a K-pop enthusiast, Kanakaraju sets out to uncover the mystery surrounding the spirit and complete its unfinished business.

After Korean Kanakaraju, Varun Tej Konidela will next play the lead role in Bhari . The glimpse features Varun as a youngster in a village setting, with the film seemingly revolving around the game of volleyball.

Directed by Yadhu Vamsee, the movie is expected to be released as a pan-Indian project, with Anudeep Dev composing the music and background score. Danush Bhaskar serves as the cinematographer, while Anwar Ali is the editor.

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