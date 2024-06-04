Varun Tej-Lavanya congratulate Pawan Kalyan over historic election win; Producer Allari Naresh calls N Chandrababu Naidu People’s Hero

History has been made as Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) reclaimed power after a five-year break. Chandrababu Naidu is now expected to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time.

In this election, TDP formed alliances with the BJP and Pawan Kalyan's Janasena party. Among the numerous celebrities extending their congratulations to the winners of the elections, actor Allari Naresh congratulated TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and his son, former minister Lokesh Nara for the epic win.

Allari Naresh Congratulated TDP and Chandrababu Naidu

Actor Allari Naresh, known for his roles in movies like Ugram and Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, called TDP's proposed CM Chandrababu Naidu as the people's hero and called his victory as historic. He took to X to extend his congratulations to the winners of the election. He wrote- “Congratulating our people’s hero A victory that will be spoke about for years to come. Wishing the people of Andhra Pradesh a well deserved victory and all the best for a bright future under a visionary government.”

Varun Tej excited on his babai Pawan Kalyan’s win

Actor Varun Tej, is a huge supporter of Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan who is his uncle. For the unversed, Varun Tej is the son of Pawan Kalyan’s brother Nagendra Babu.

Despite Pawan Kalyan's political commitments, he had attended Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding reception last year. When Pawan Kalyan and his brainchild Janasena party secured a significant victory in Andhra Pradesh alongside the TDP, Varun Tej didn't hold back in celebrating with a post in X.

Lavanya Tripathi also took to X and congratulated Pawan Kalyan. “Congratulations @PawanKalyan garu on your remarkable victory! You have shown that when actions are driven by pure intentions, even divine forces aid in your success. We all recognise that your party is committed to the welfare and development of the society, and you have our unwavering support,” read her tweet.

Varun Tej’s upcoming work

Varun Tej's last release was Operation Valentines, which was about the Pulwama attack. This action movie had Manushi Chillar as the female lead. Now, he's set to fire the screen in Matka, a high-budget action movie directed by Karuna Kumar. This project features Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading actresses.

