Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi can't take eyes off each other at Haldi ceremony; Pawan Kalyan clicked: PHOTOS

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are soon to tie the knot and now the happy bride and groom are seen sharing a pleasant moment. The pic shared from the haldi shows both the couples locked in each other’s eyes taking a long gaze at each other.

The special moment captured at the right time feels like butterflies are flying inside your heart making someone ogle at them in complete awe and bliss. The Haldi function pictures also seem to feature the powerful presence of the uncle of the groom, Pawan Kalyan just chilling at the ceremony.

Check out the pictures from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s Haldi ceremony

The radiating smile and aura of both the couples are stealing the hearts of many, with Pawan Kalyan just giving off mass hero vibes The celebrations of the marriage started in a swing with a cocktail party that happened yesterday.

Moreover, glimpses of the destination wedding were shared by various attendees including Allu Arjun’s wife Allu Sneha Reddy, Nithiin’s wife Shalini Kandukuri with Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sreeja Konidela, and a ravishing black look by Upasana Konidela.

All these guests have shared some wonderful clicks and moments from the wedding and it is surely a delight to watch all these esteemed figures of the industry coming together under a single roof.

More details about VarunLav's wedding

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s most awaited special moment is finally set to arrive in a few hours. The undeniable chemistry and the long-awaiting union of both these actors are soon to be fulfilled as the wedding bells will be rung tomorrow.

The wedding is being done traditionally, taking place in the beautiful and picturesque setting of Tuscany, Italy. Moreover, Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that both Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will be donning the outfits of Manish Malhotra during the wedding.

Reportedly, Lavanya will wear a ruby-red Kanchipuram saree with a long, customized veil, while Varun will be donning a cream-gold Manish Malhotra sherwani. The soon-to-be bride and groom will be styled by Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan. Furthermore, a wedding reception is also planned to take place on November 5th in Hyderabad with many celebrated personalities expected to attend.

