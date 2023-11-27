Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Chiranjeevi and Surekha share a hearty laugh in an unseen Haldi ceremony video

The wedding buzz surrounding Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi has recently subsided, but the heartwarming memories continue to capture hearts on the internet. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Instagram to share an adorable GIF from the couple's Haldi ceremony, capturing the essence of their beautiful union.

Chiranjeevi has captioned the Instagram post, "One beautiful evening in Italy, not so long ago. Two hearts united in love and gave numerous moments & memories to cherish. Sharing one such lovely moment."

The GIF features Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Chiranjeevi, and his wife Surekha, all dressed in various shades of yellow, symbolizing the essence of the Haldi ceremony. Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, and Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha were seen sharing a hearty laugh throughout the GIF, adding a touch of warmth and affection to the moment.

Check out the adorable GIF of Varun Tej, and Lavanya Tripathi, shared by Chiranjeevi from the Haldi ceremony below

Revisiting the Grand Wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged vows on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy, surrounded by their close family and friends. Their engagement had taken place in June 2023, marking the culmination of their years-long romance.

The couple's wedding was an extravagant affair, held in the picturesque Tuscan countryside. Varun Tej looked resplendent in a cream-gold sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra, while Lavanya Tripathi exuded elegance in a Kanchipuram saree crafted by the same designer. Renowned stylists Ashwin Mawle and Hasan Khan oversaw their impeccable attire.

The star-studded event was graced by the presence of renowned figures from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun. Following the wedding in Italy, a grand reception was held in Hyderabad on November 5, 2023.

Upcoming projects of Chiranjeevi

On the professional front, Megastar Chiranjeevi was last seen in the action-packed film Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. The film, a remake of the 2015 Tamil hit Vedalam, features Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in prominent roles.

Chiranjeevi has two additional projects in the pipeline, tentatively titled Mega 157 and Mega 158. Rumors suggest that Mega 157 will be helmed by filmmaker Sushmitha Konidela, while Mega 158 will be directed by Boyapati Srinu.

