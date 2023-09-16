Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi begin wedding shopping; Spotted meeting Manish Malhotra at Hyderabad store; VIDEO

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who are all set to marry soon, have been spotted doing shopping in Hyderabad. Ahead of their grand wedding in November, the couple stepped out in the city for shopping during the weekend. They were clicked meeting popular celebrity designer Manish Malhotra at his store in Hyderabad.

The newly engaged couple walked into the Manish Malhotra store as cameras clicked them. Lavanya also made eye contact and also gave a smile to the paparazzi. In the video, Varun and Lavanya are seen shaking hands with Manish Malhotra as he welcomes them into the store. Going by this, it looks like for sure, the couple will be donning Manish Malhotra for the wedding.

While Varun Tej looked super smart in all-black look, Lavanya wore a lavender co-ord set for their wedding shopping.

Varun Tej begins shopping with Lavanya Tripathi for wedding in November

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June. The couple maintained their relationship tight-lipped till the official engagement, although their dating rumors made headlines every now and then. The Ghani actor recently revealed that they have been dating for 6 years and finally took the decision to settle down. He opened up about his love story with Lavanya and said, "I am thrilled to have met the right person (Lavanya) at the right time. Lavanya is more like a friend. I believe your companion should be your best friend, and I am glad that she has been there for me at all times, trying to understand me."

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to marry in November

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Varun and Lavanya are all set to tie the knot in November. The wedding will be an intimate affair in the presence of close family and friends. The couple is considered to exchange nuptials in Italy. A source said to Pinkvilla, The wedding date is set and the preparations have begun in full swing to make it a memorable event for the Konidela-Allu family. Europe's Summer end is the best time of the year to host a wedding; hence, they will take nuptial vows in November in Italy.

After the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception for industry friends, politicians, and well-known people from Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to host wedding reception in Hyderabad after returning from Italy