Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi look smitten as they spend quality time over cosy breakfast date; See PIC

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, the newly engaged couple, enjoyed a cosy breakfast date. They also shared a happy selfie from their date.

Written by Priyanka Goud Published on Aug 18, 2023   |  11:36 AM IST  |  1K
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi
Key Highlight

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, the newly engaged couple, enjoyed a cozy breakfast date. The couple spent quality time in the morning and savored hot coffee as they began their Friday. The A1 Express actress also shared a photo with Varun from the date and their happy smiles say it all. The duo can't stop smiling and we can't miss but notice their dimples as well.

Credits: Lavanya Tripathi Instagram

