Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi look smitten as they spend quality time over cosy breakfast date; See PIC
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, the newly engaged couple, enjoyed a cosy breakfast date. They also shared a happy selfie from their date.
Key Highlight
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, the newly engaged couple, enjoyed a cozy breakfast date. The couple spent quality time in the morning and savored hot coffee as they began their Friday. The A1 Express actress also shared a photo with Varun from the date and their happy smiles say it all. The duo can't stop smiling and we can't miss but notice their dimples as well.
About The Author
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more
Advertisement
Credits: Lavanya Tripathi Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!