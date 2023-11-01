Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Mehendi Ceremony Photos: Allu Arjun with wife Sneha and others celebrate amidst breathtaking decor

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to tie the knot today, November 1, in a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding is scheduled for around 2:48 p.m. and will be attended by close family members and friends.

Prior to the wedding, the couple hosted their haldi and mehendi ceremonies on October 31. The mehendi ceremony was a vibrant and joyous affair, with guests following a colorful dress code. Lavanya Tripathi looked stunning in a multi-colored lehenga with a pink dupatta, while Varun Tej donned a pink sherwani for the occasion.

The mehendi ceremony, held on October 31, was a lively and colorful prelude to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's grand destination wedding.

The couple, in accordance with the dress code, both looked resplendent in matching pink outfits. Lavanya Tripathi chose a multi-colored lehenga with a pink dupatta and adorned herself with statement jewelry, adding to her stunning appearance.

Allu Arjun was seen in a golden, full-length glitter kurta outfit for the night. Sneha Reddy opted for a red and gold long dress. Allu Sirish twinned with his cousin Varun Tej in pink kurtas. Nithiin opted for a black shirt and blue jeans, while his wife Shalini wore an ivory lehenga.

The couple's undeniable chemistry and long-awaited union will soon unfold as they exchange nuptial vows today in a traditional ceremony in the beautiful and picturesque setting of Tuscany, Italy.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that both Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will be wearing Manish Malhotra outfits for their wedding. Lavanya will reportedly wear a ruby-red Kanchipuram saree with a long, customized veil which is said to have ‘VarunLav’ embroidered on it, while Varun will be donning a cream-gold Manish Malhotra sherwani. The bride and groom will be styled by Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan.

A wedding reception is also planned to take place on November 5 in Hyderabad with many celebrated personalities expected to attend.

