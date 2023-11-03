Varun Tej- Lavanya Tripathi wedding NEW photos: Newly weds tear up to bride's enchanting aisle walk

On November 1st, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi, the famous star couple of the Telugu film industry, got married in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. They tied the knot in the presence of their immediate family members and friends.

The newlyweds looked radiant in their wedding photos. In the first image, the couple is captured walking together, with Lavanya donning a heartwarming smile. Although the photo is slightly blurred, it beautifully captures the candid moment of the bride and groom taking their first steps down the aisle.

Romance immortalized in Lavanya's stunning veil

In the second image, Lavanya is seen gracefully descending a flight of stairs towards the mandap, adorned in a crimson-red Kanchipuram saree, a choice that exudes both elegance and tradition. The veil that accompanied her ensemble added an ethereal touch, veiling her face in a dreamy aura. What makes it even more special is that the veil has been custom embroidered with the endearing words "VarunLav," marking this day as one to be cherished forever.

Wedding rituals infused with love

In the third image, Varun is captured in the solemn act of tying the knot with Lavanya. Lavanya's radiant smile speaks volumes as she seeks blessings from her newlywedded husband. The moment is beautifully captured, encapsulating the love and joy that permeated the ceremony. This union is marked not only by the exchange of vows but also by the genuine happiness and affection shared between Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

Check out the Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi photos below

More about Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Although the wedding took place on November 1, the celebrations started much earlier, on October 30, with a cocktail party. The party helped the guests unwind in time for the other ceremonies. On the 31st, an elaborate haldi and mehendi function took place as well.

The wedding day celebrations kicked off with a baraat procession, where the groom was seen in a vintage convertible car. Varun Tej wore a Manish Malhotra off-white sherwani with heavy golden embroidery, a matching shawl, and a pair of trousers. Lavanya wore a Kanchipuram saree that exuded elegance and grace. She also flaunted a matching red blouse, a custom tissue silk veil, and statement temple jewelry, consisting of heavy necklaces and bangles, as well as traditional sun and moon-shaped hair accessories.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will have a grand reception on November 5, where friends from the industry and other prominent people will be invited. The groom is expected to wear a Swarovski-embellished Manish Malhotra tuxedo, while the bride is expected to wear an electric blue gown.

