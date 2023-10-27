Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Nithiin and wife Shalini clicked at airport as they head to Italy; VIDEO

Nithiin and his wife Shalini Kandukuri were seen heading off to the destination wedding of actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi which is set to happen on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy.

The couple were seen leaving the airport in comfy laid-back outfits as they were traveling to Italy. As Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are soon to be Mr and Mrs, the excitement for family, friends, and fans is at its peak.

Nithiin and his wife Shalini Kandukuri leave for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Italy wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

The wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi has really created quite the excitement and buzz for everyone. Recently, both actors were also spotted taking a flight together with Niharika Konidela and other family members accompanying them.

The buzz also has it that Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will be wearing outfits designed by Manish Malhotra for their wedding day. It was conveyed that both couples have chosen custom-made outfits for their wedding, which are crafted uniquely to their own personalities and individual styles. The entire wedding has been styled by celebrity stylists- Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged back in June this year. And, on November 1, the couple will officially be husband and wife.

Moreover, the wedding will mark the attendance of actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Sai Dharam Tej, and other family members who will be seen under one roof after a very long time. Even actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have reached Italy earlier with their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Allu Arjun and his wife are also expected to leave for the wedding shortly.

Meanwhile, the wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi is surely going to be the biggest wedding of this year, going by the massive popularity both actors have garnered in the Telugu film industry.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to dress in custom-made Manish Malhotra outfits for their wedding