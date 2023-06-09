Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement: Couple looks perfect together, flaunts rings in FIRST photos

All the rumors rest to peace as Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are officially engaged now. Yes, the couple exchanged rings today in the presence of their family and close friends. The Ghani actor shared the first photos with his fiance from the engagement ceremony and they look so perfect. The couple are excited for the beginning of the fairytale love story.

Varun Tej took to Instagram and shared the first photos from the engagement ceremony with Lavanya Tripathi. They make for a perfect couple and hold each other close as they pose with happy and bright smiles. While the Ghani actor opted for a white ethnic suit by Tarun Tahilani, Lavanya looked beautiful in Anita Dongre's pastel green saree with a hair bun and gajra.

The reel to the real-life couple also flaunted their rings in the first photos. Well, we see a big diamond ring on Lavanya's hand and it looks beautiful. Sharing the first photos and making it official, Varun Tej wrote, 'Found my Lav' (with a red heart).

Check out Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement photos:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement

It was an intimate ceremony at Varun's house and the entire mega family including his parents, Naga Babu, sister Niharika Konidela and uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. His cousins like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, and others. The star wives, Upasana and Sneha Reddy also attended the ceremony. The first photos from the engagement ceremony have been shared on social media and going viral.

Lavanya Tripathi was clicked arriving at Varun Tej's residence. As paparazzi tried to click photos, she covered her face in the car. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and his wife Upasana was also spotted arriving at his cousin's engagement ceremony.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's relationship

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi reportedly fell in love while working together on films like Mister and Antariksham. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry, which gradually turned from real life to reel. According to reports, the actor proposed to Lavanya with a big diamond ring during her birthday party. It is said that he purchased a costly diamond ring and proposed to her and she said 'yes

Lavanya is also very close to the mega family. She is one of the very few celebs who attended the grand wedding of Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela's wedding with Chaitanya JV. Several pics of Lavanya with Varun, Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej, and others went viral on social media back then.

