Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement PICS: Chiranjeevi blesses the couple; Niharika welcomes 'Vadhina'

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have made it official. The couple got engaged on Friday night, June 9 in the presence of the family. They announced the big news by sharing the first photos from their engagement ceremony on social media handles. Now, we have got hands on a few inside photos from the ceremony and it's all about family love.

The reel-to-real-life couple exchanged garlands and rings in the presence of Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha at the engagement ceremony held at their house. The duo can be seen all smiles as they begin their new journey. Chiranjeevi also posed with the new couple along with his wife.

Check out inside photos of Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi’s Engagement here:

Niharika excited for her brother's new journey

Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela is all excited about her brother's new life with Lavanya Tripathi. She took to Instagram and shared a few happy moments of herself with the couple. The actress also welcomed her Vadhina' Lavanya to the mega family. She rote in caption, "Been waiting for this day foreverrrr now! @varunkonidela7. Welcome to the family, Vadina." @itsmelavanyaApart from co-sisters, Niharika and Lavanya are also very close friends. In fact, she also attended her grand wedding with Chaitanya JV in Jaipur.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement photos

On Friday night, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi shared their first photos from their engagement ceremony on social media. The Ghani captioned, "Found my Lav!." The A1 Express actress wrote in the caption with pics, "2016 (with forever and red heart emoji). Found my forever!" Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pragya Jaiswal, Suniel Shetty, Lakshmi Manchu, Sai Dharam Tej and many others took to the comment section and congratulated the newly engaged couple.



After rumors buzzing for many months about their relationship, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally got engaged. The actress revealed that she and Varun have been dating since 2016. However, the couple maintained their relationship very tight-lipped and no one had any idea. Although, rumors made headlines every now and then, nothing was so sure.

The couple worked together in two films Mister and Antariksham and fell in love on the sets.

