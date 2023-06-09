Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement: Ram Charan arrives with wife Upasana; Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi attend

One big clan of superstars, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi were clicked arriving at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement.

The Allu-Konidela clan has come together for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement, that is happening today at Naga Babu's house. Allu Arjun, who recently returned from a Europe holiday, was clicked arriving for the engagement while parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana arrived in another car. Megastar Chiranjeevi was also seen entering Varun Tej's house to bless the couple on their engagement.

Check out the video of Lavanya Tripathi arriving for her engagement at Varun Tej's house. 

