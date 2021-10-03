Varun Tej makes heart flutter in a suave and sexy three piece suit look

Varun Tej is turning heads with his good looks and sartorial choices in the latest photo shared on Instagram. One can see, Varun Tej is slaying in a three-piece suit and we cannot take our eyes off him. Styled by celebrity stylist Ashwin, Varun Tej's too hot to handle look has been clicked by photographer Errikos Andreou.

Captioning the photo, Varun Tej wrote, "I decide my vibe!." The Fidaa actor has upped his fashion game like no other and fans are going gaga yet again. Fans have dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comment section of the photo. Well, Varun Tej's look in a three-piece suit is a lesson on doing minimal right in the hottest way possible.

Check out his look below:

Meanwhile, Varun Tej is grinding hard to fight easy for his role in the upcoming film Ghani. He has already gone through a massive physical transformation to get into the skin of his character. Larnell Stovall and Vlad Rimburg, the Hollywood stunt masters will work on Varun's action portions.

Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, the film also has a highly desirable cast of Jagapati Babu, Naveen Chandra and Suniel Shetty in important roles.

