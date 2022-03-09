Varun Tej misses his Spain trip; Shares his throwback PIC in beige overcoat along with a heartfelt note

Ghani actor Varun Tej recently visited Spain. During this trip, the star spent a large amount of time in the capital Madrid. Reminiscing his time in the foreign land, the F3 actor penned a nostalgic post on his Instagram account.

Varun shared a throwback photo from his vacay in which he is seen donning a beige overcoat with black trousers. The pic was accompanied with the heartfelt note, “Met some wonderful people. Walked many miles.

Woke up every day without a plan. Each day was a surprise! The past couple of weeks has been an unforgettable experience for me personally. So much fun. Madrid you have my heart! Until next time!”

Check out the post below:

Coming to his work commitments, Varun Tej starrer Ghani is all geared up to hit the big screens on 8 April. The sports drama was previously expected to release on 25 February. The release date for his venture has been pushed multiple times due to the pandemic. Produced under the banner Renaissance Pictures, Ghani has been helmed by the debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Varun Tej will essay the role of a kickboxer in his next and has done rigorous preparations for the part. The actor underwent special training to play an athlete in the upcoming project. The film’s primary cast also includes Saiee M Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra. Meanwhile, S Thaman has composed the music for the film, while cinematography has been handled by George C. Williams. After Ghani, Varun Tej will star in F3, the second installment of the Fun and Frustration franchise.

