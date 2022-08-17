Varun Tej, Nithiin, Sai Dharam Tej's get-together is all about chilling and making memories; PHOTO

Three musketeers Varun Tej, Nithiin, and Sai Dharam Tej's enjoyed a fun boys' night out yesterday. A picture from the stars' get-together is doing rounds on social media. The picture shared show these three had a blast as they laughed and made memories during their time together. Stylist Neerja Kona took to Instagram and dropped his photo of Varun Tej, Nithiin and Sai Dharam Tej in a single frame.

Meanwhile, after delivering F3 and Ghani, Varun Tej is working on an untitled project with filmmaker Praveen Sattaru. In an exclusive conversation with us, the star shed light on his upcoming project, “I am doing an action film with Praveen Sattaru. He is presently directing Ghost with Nagarjuna. We start shooting in the first week of July and I am looking forward to starting this film,” says Varun, adding further that it would be a big switch for him from a family comedy like F3 to an out and out action entertainer. “About 90 percent of the film is set in London. I play the role of a bodyguard, so it’s a very new space for me. I love to do action and hence, I am very excited to start shooting.”

Also, Nithiin last graced the silver screens with the action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam, which is still running in the cinema halls. The actor has not announced his new venture yet and has been keeping the fans waiting.