Varun Tej opens up about his wedding with Lavanya Tripathi for first time; spills beans on their love story

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot very soon. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the duo will get married in November and the venue for their wedding is Italy. Now, in a recent interview, he spoke about his wedding for the first time and said discussions are in progress. "Italy? That’s just one of the options. We haven’t finalized the venue yet."

Varun Tej calls Lavanya the 'right person', reveals their love story

The actor, who is enjoying his newly engaged phase with Lavanya Tripathi by going on dates, shared he felt it was the right age to settle down after six years of dating. He spoke about his fiancé Lavanya and showered all the love in this world. The actor was quoted saying, "I am thrilled to have met the right person (Lavanya) at the right time. Lavanya is more like a friend. I believe your companion should be your best friend, and I am glad that she has been there for me at all times, trying to understand me."

When asked who made the first move, he quickly replied it was obviously him. "I thought it was time to take our relationship to the next level. And she agreed, much to my delight," shared Varun Tej.



Advertisement

Varun picks his favorite qualities in fiance Lavanya

The handsome actor also revealed his favorite qualities in Lavanya Tripathi and said, "She’s always calm and composed that’s amazing to me. And that aspect of her has rubbed off on me and made me more mature and wiser. The beauty of our relationship is that it’s always been steady and balanced. Lavanya keeps it stable."

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony that took place in Hyderabad on June 9. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned details about their intimate wedding. While the wedding date and venue is yet to be decided, we also heard that the guest list will not be more than 50 members. This decision has been taken because Varun is a very private person and wants his special day to be simple and elegant. According to our confirmed sources, After their wedding in Italy, they will be hosting a grand party in Hyderabad which will be attended by many biggies of the industry, and from political and business circles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to tie the knot in November; details inside