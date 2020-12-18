Varun Tej pens a heartfelt birthday note for sister Niharika Konidela; Says 'you will always be my little girl

On Niharika's birthday today, brother Varun Tej penned a beautiful note and also shared some stunning pictures.

If there is one person who is dear and near to Tollywood hunk Varun Tej in the whole universe, it is his sister Niharika Konidela. The brother-sister duo always cherishes the happy relationship they share. On Niharika's birthday today, Varun Tej penned a beautiful note and also shared some stunning pictures that are setting major sibling goals. One of the photos sees the siblings dancing their heart out and we are all hearts for their beautiful candid moment.

Sharing some unseen photos of him with sister Niharika from her wedding, Varun wrote, "Nihaaaaaaa!! I still can’t believe that you’re all grown up but you will always be my little girl..You spread such happiness to everyone around you..I’m so damn lucky to have you in my life! Happy birthday bangaru thalli!."

Check out photos below:

@IamNiharikaK pic.twitter.com/ULw36mOFR4 — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) December 18, 2020

Wishing my Bangaru thalli @IamNiharikaK and my dashing bava Chaitanya a happy married life..

Can’t express in words about how happy I am right now! And thanks to each and everyone for the lovely wishes..#Nischay pic.twitter.com/y75jgkjv6Z — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) December 11, 2020

On the work front, Varun Tej will be seen alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada starrer F3, a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration. The film will be directed by Anil Ravipudi. Meanwhile, the shooting went on floors recently and the makers hosted a launch ceremony in Hyderabad with mahurat shot given by Allu Aravind.

Venky Mama star recently tweeted, "Triple the fun this time with #F3Movie ! Can't wait for this one."

