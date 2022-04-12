Varun Tej on POOR response for Ghani: We worked with real passion but somehow ideation didn’t translate
After his sports drama, Ghani received a poor response from the audience, Varun Tej has taken to Twitter and penned a nostalgic note. He wrote, "We worked with real passion but somehow ideation didn’t translate".
Check out the post below:
Also Read: Dhanush was supportive, Selvaraghavan's direction helped me as actor: Elli AvrRam on Naane Varuven; EXCLUSIVE
Credits: Varun Tej Twitter
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!