Varun Tej posts a blurry picture of himself and calls it #2020 plans

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela has drawn a funny comparison between his latest picture and the year 2020.
Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself in pink ambience light. The photograph is a little hazy.

"Blurred! Just like our plans this year! #2020," he wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Varun recently posted an image where he poses in front of wall graffiti and urges everyone to be kind.

"A brush of kindness, can paint a smile on a face! #bekind" he said.

He also shared a still from his film, "Gaddalakonda Ganesh". He plays a dreaded gangster in the film. "Gaddalakonda Ganesh", directed by Harish Shankar, saw Varun Tej play a much older character.

The Telugu star, who has worked in hits like "Tholiprema", "Fidaa" and "F2", will next be seen in playing a boxer in his upcoming film, tentatively called #VT10.

