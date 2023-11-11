Varun Tej radiates luxury travel vibes as his Louis Vuitton backpack steals spotlight at Mumbai airport

Varun Tej was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport, returning to work after his wedding festivities wound down. The Fidaa actor was headed to Mumbai, and he was papped at the airport.

He showcased his signature style in an all-black ensemble, including a casual shirt and cargo pants. However, it was his Louis Vuitton racer backpack in a sophisticated grey shade that turned heads. The backpack is reportedly valued at a whopping Rs. 2,78,653.71.

The Tholi Prema actor was seen slaying his Louis Vuitton backpack and dapper look as he departed from the Mumbai airport and headed to the parking lot. He was seen smiling for the paparazzi and giving pictures to fans at the airport.

Check out the Varun Tej airport video below

More about Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi recently sealed their love in a dreamy wedding ceremony held in Tuscany, Italy on the 1st of November. The star-studded affair, attended by close friends and family, featured the who's who of Tollywood, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and more.

Upon their return to Hyderabad, the couple hosted a dazzling reception on November 5th. The guest list boasted names like Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, Sukumar, Sandeep Kishan, and Naga Chaitanya, creating a perfect blend of glitz and glamour.

Upcoming movies of Varun Tej

Varun Tej was last seen in the action thriller film Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film was helmed by Praveen Sattaru and also featured Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Narain, Vinay Rai, Manish Chaudhari, and many more in prominent roles. The film received majorly positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film, Operation Valentine. The film would also mark Varun Tej’s Hindi debut. The film is helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh and features Manushi Chhillar in the lead role as well. The film will tell the story set in the backdrop of the Air Force and the challenges the armed forces face. The film is set to hit the big screen on December 8th.

