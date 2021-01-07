Varun Tej recovers and tests negative for COVID 19; Thanks everyone for love and prayers

  1. Home
Varun Tej, who had tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Christmas party, has finally recovered.
Finally, Varun Tej Konidela has tested negative for COVID-19. The actor took to Twitter and shared the news with his fans and well-wishers. He wrote, "Never thought a report saying negative would bring in so much joy to me. Yes, I tested COVID Negative. Thank you so much for your love and prayers." Meanwhile, fans have been dropping hearts in the comment section of the post as he recovers from the virus. Varun Tej had isolated himself at home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The F2 actor stated in his tweet that he has quarantined himself at his home and is taking necessary precautions.

It should be noted, Varun Tej had tested positive for COVID-19 after Ram Charan. The mega cousins had celebrated Christmas party recently at Ram Charan's house. Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela and other family members were seen having a gala time together at the party. Meanwhile, Ram Charan is still isolated and an update about his negative report is yet to come. Fortunately, others and Ram Charan's wife Upasana had tested negative. 

Sharing about it on social media, Upasana wrote, "This too shall pass ! Hopeful for a better 2021..No symptoms & he’s holding strong...I tested NEGATIVE but there’s a huge chance of me becoming COVID positive. For now its #homequarantine with Mr. C..Loads of warm liquids, steam inhalation & rest." 

