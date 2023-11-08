Varun Tej resumes work post grand Italy wedding with Lavanya Tripathi; Spotted at airport: VIDEO

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi recently tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy in a lavish, yet intimate wedding. The couple had also organized a grand reception in Hyderabad on November 5th, for their friends from the industry, as well as other renowned people from Hyderabad.

In the latest updates, Varun Tej has been spotted at the Hyderabad airport, getting back to work as the wedding festivities come to an end. The Gandheevadhari Arjuna actor was seen donning an all black outfit, including a casual black shirt, with a pair of black cargo pants. Additionally, he was also seen wearing a black cap, as well as a pair of shades, which elevated his look.

Check out his look below:

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged nuptial vows on November 1st in Italy, in the presence of their close friends and family. The wedding featured some prominent names like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Nithiin and many more.

The newlyweds had also organized a reception on November 5th, which also featured well-known names like Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, Sukumar, Sandeep Kishan, Naga Chaitanya and many more.

Check out pictures from the reception below:

On the work front

Varun Tej was last seen in the action thriller film Gandheevadhari Arjuna. The film was helmed by Praveen Sattaru, and also featured Sakshi Vaidya, Nassar, Narain, Vinay Rai, Manish Chaudhari, and many more in prominent roles. The film received majorly positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Operation Valentine. The film would also mark Varun Tej’s Hindi debut. The film is helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh, and features Manushi Chhillar in the lead role as well. The film will tell the story set in the backdrop of the air-force, and the challenges the armed forces face. The film is set to hit the big screen on December 8th.

ALSO READ: Did Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi sell their wedding film rights to OTT platform at THIS whopping price?