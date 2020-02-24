Varun Tej’s next to be RELEASED on RRR’s original release date? Find out

After delivering back-to-back hits with F2: Fun & Frustration and Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Tollywood actor Varun Tej is now gearing up for his upcoming film with debut director Kiran Korrapati. It was earlier reported that the new film will be a sports-drama and Varun will be seen as a professional boxer. In order to deliver a powerful performance in the yet to be titled film, Varun has been training intensely in Los Angeles.

Now, in an interesting news, the makers have reportedly locked the original release date of RRR, which is July 30, 2020. The sports drama is jointly bankrolled by Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda. The film made headlines when it was revealed that the stunt sequences will be choreographed by Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America and Kick Boxer fame. The technical crew of the film includes Thaman for music and George C Williams for cinematography.

RRR, on the other hand, was supposed to be released on July 30. But the makers postponed the release to January 2021, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is one of this year’s most awaited movies of Tollywood. The movie is a periodic drama, which will be set against the pre-independence era. The life of two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem will be narrated in the film.