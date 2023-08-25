Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Dil Raju visit Allu Arjun's home to celebrate his National Award win; VIDEOS, PICS

It's certainly a celebratory time for Allu Arjun as he charted history by winning the National Film Award for Best Actor. With this feat, the superstar has also become the first actor from the Telugu film industry to win a National Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The actor's fans, loved ones, and family are ecstatic and proud of this huge milestone. His cousins, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Uncle Naga Babu, and producer Dil Raju visited his house and personally congratulated him.

Last night Allu Arjun's residence in Hyderabad was thronged with fan gatherings, crackers, cheers, and visits from his loved ones. To join in the celebrations, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, and his dad Naga Babu visited his house and met Allu Arjun, congratulated him, and spent some time. Producer Dil Raju was also spotted at the actor's house.

While Varun was all smiles visiting his cousin, Sai Dharam brought a customized bouquet to congratulate him on winning big at the National Award 2023.

Allu Arjun celebrates the big win of the National Film Award with Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Naga Babu, and others

Allu Arjun's celebrations with family and fans on National Award win

On Thursday night, several fans gathered to congratulate their favorite star outside his house. The actor greeted his fans, waved at them, and also posed with a million-dollar smile in tow. His fans even burst crackers outside his residence to mark the win.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the entire team of Pushpa had gathered at Allu Arjun's house to celebrate this historic win. Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad also won Best Director and Best Music Composer Awards at the 69th National Film Awards. The actor cut a cake with his team and other family members, including wife Sneha Reddy, son Ayan, and parents Allu Aravind and Nirmala. AA and Sukumar also got emotional and shared a hug as long as Pushpa bagged not one but three awards.

Allu Sneha is a proud wife as well. She posted a happy photo from the celebrations, where everyone is seen cheering for Allu Arjun and Sukumar as they hugged each other. She wrote, "So proud of you. yay."



ALSO READ: PICS: Allu Arjun cuts cake with daughter Allu Arha, team Pushpa to celebrate National Film Award; greets fans