Varun Tej says 'locked and loaded' as he makes an announcement; Details Inside

Varun Tej is the new hot topic in the film industry lately. Today, indeed is a big day for the actor as two major announcements of his life have been announced. Along with the official engagement announcement with Lavanya Tripathi, the actor also shared the release date of his next Gandeevadhari Arjuna. The film is set for theatrical release on August 25.

Varun Tej took to social media and said locked and loaded as he made an exciting announcement about his next. He shared a dashing new poster of himself from the film and announced the official release date. In the poster, he is seen decked up in a suit with a gun in his hand amid a bomb explosion in the background.

Sharing the big news, he wrote, "The calm before the storm.Locked & loaded for 25th August! See you all in theatres soon. #GandeevadhariArjuna."

Check out Varun Tej's release date announcement of his next Gandeevadhari Arjuna

About Gandeevadhari Arjuna

Gandeevadhari Arjuna is directed by Praveen Sattaru, who recently delivered a blockbuster film Ghost starring Nagarjuna. The film, which went on floors in October 2022, is progressing at a brisk pace to wrap up. Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will be financing the movie under their banner SVCC as Nagababu presents the flick. Mukesh will handle the camera work for the movie, while Mickey J Meyer will provide the background music and songs. Avinash Kolla will overlook the Art department of the movie.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged on June 9

Meanwhile, as Pinkvilla exclusively reported Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get engaged tomorrow. Yes, the official announcement has been made today with an invitation shared on social media. The duo, who worked on films like Mister and Antariksham, are all set to begin a new chapter in their life.

A source close revealed to Pinkvilla, "The invitations have been sent to everyone, though it will be all an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, megastar Chiranjeevi and others will be seen at Varun Tej's engagement to bless the couple." Ahead of their engagement, the couple reportedly also enjoyed a vacation together in Paris.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will make their relationship official by sharing their engagement photos on social media. Well, the mega fans are super excited and can't wait for tomorrow.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Scoop: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to make it official with their engagement photos